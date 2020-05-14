Creative Planning Acquires 99,907 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 568.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,907 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

