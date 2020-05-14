Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,278 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $384.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.90 and a 200 day moving average of $309.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.