Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.40 Million

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce sales of $339.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.90 million and the lowest is $322.90 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $353.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $498.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.33 and its 200 day moving average is $392.63.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $400.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,997,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,193,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 121,631 shares worth $38,113,757. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

