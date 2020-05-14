CREDIT Price Down 34.7% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $73,361.72 and approximately $22,750.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

