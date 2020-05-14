Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €21.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.34 ($34.11).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €22.62 ($26.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 52-week high of €32.88 ($38.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.60.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

