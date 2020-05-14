Credit Suisse Group Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $22.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

MPLX stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.97. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mplx by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

