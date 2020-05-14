Credit Suisse Group Lowers Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) to Underperform

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GBOOF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 1,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,321. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

