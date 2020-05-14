Credit Suisse Group Raises Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $7.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NYSE:WES opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.5% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 380,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 236.7% during the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 202,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $349,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

