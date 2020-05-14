Criteo (CRTO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO):

5/8/2020 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $16.00.

5/5/2020 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

4/20/2020 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2020 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

4/8/2020 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

4/2/2020 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

4/1/2020 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/30/2020 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $7.30. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

3/19/2020 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Criteo SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $621.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Criteo SA alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.