Critical Contrast: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 23.85% -55.14% 63.79% Blucora -43.62% 10.75% 5.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jiayin Group and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blucora 0 2 1 0 2.33

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Blucora has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 191.47%. Given Blucora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.33 $75.81 million $1.44 1.36 Blucora $717.95 million 0.73 $48.15 million $1.85 5.90

Jiayin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blucora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blucora beats Jiayin Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

