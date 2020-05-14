CROAT Market Capitalization Reaches $90,739.12 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a market capitalization of $90,739.12 and $131.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 78,444,586 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

