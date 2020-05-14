CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $153.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

