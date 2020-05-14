Crown (CRW) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $2,439.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,739.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.91 or 0.02483752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00640364 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012636 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,677,624 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Braziliex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

