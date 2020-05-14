Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0627 on Top Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $8.03 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx, Bittrex, Fatbtc and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.03442661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,603,196,347 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Indodax, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, KuCoin, GOPAX, Bittrex, DDEX, CPDAX, Upbit, OceanEx, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, Bithumb Global, ABCC, Huobi Korea, BigONE, DigiFinex, Huobi Global, Bithumb, BiteBTC and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

