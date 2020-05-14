Cryptobuyer Achieves Market Cap of $826,347.89 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $826,347.89 and $22,319.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.03478602 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030926 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Token Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,058,631 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io.

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.