Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Short Interest Up 6.6% in April

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. 469,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,737. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,434.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

