CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $380,946.50 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $380,946.50 and $37,581.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.01985355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00083766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00168218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HADAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.