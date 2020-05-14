CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,212 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $66,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 62,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,457,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,846,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

