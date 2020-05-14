CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 306,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CVS Health worth $103,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

