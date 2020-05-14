CWV Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,840.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $40,840.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.10 or 0.02002428 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00085185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00170580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.