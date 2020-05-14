Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cyanotech stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cyanotech has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.35.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

