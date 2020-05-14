Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Earnings Results

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.17-0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.76. 1,193,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,431. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

