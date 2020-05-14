Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at JMP Securities

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.26. 614,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,431. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cyberark Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.