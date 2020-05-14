CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 133,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

CYBE stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 million, a PE ratio of 203.57, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.39.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

