CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 4,138,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,857. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $292.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,128,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

