Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 73.31% and a negative net margin of 46.93%.

Shares of CYRN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,948. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Get Cyren alerts:

In other Cyren news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.