CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -235.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,436,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 173.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after acquiring an additional 750,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

