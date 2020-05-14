D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 19,179 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury General worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph bought 103,465 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80. Also, VP Brandt Minnich bought 1,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 249,497 shares of company stock worth $9,193,938 in the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCY opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

