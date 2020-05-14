D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.63 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.07.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

