D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $9,482,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 25.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NSC opened at $164.54 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

