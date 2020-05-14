D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,317,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

