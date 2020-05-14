D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,980 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WP Carey by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in WP Carey by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in WP Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

