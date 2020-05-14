D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 446 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $790.96 on Thursday. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of -888.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,759,954. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

