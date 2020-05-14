DA Davidson Increases Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $85.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

Cyberark Software stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.26. 614,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 153,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 402,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

