DAEX 24-Hour Volume Tops $596,671.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $596,671.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.03442661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

