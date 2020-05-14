Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Gatecoin and OasisDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.01998128 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00084839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00168993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, AirSwap, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.