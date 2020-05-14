Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -4.75

Media coverage about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a media sentiment score of -4.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CVE:DAL opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. Dalmac Energy has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

Get Dalmac Energy alerts:

Dalmac Energy Company Profile

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.