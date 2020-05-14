Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

DHR stock opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.