Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Director Purchases $125,320.92 in Stock

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares in the company, valued at $225,769.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daseke stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Daseke Inc has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.44.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Daseke by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSKE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

