Datawallet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,284.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $219,247.77 and approximately $14,284.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 122.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Cobinhood, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02008328 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00085429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00170114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

