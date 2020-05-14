Datum Reaches Market Cap of $896,640.63 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Datum token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. Datum has a total market capitalization of $896,640.63 and $138,033.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.92 or 0.01991014 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00167552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.