Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,704,000 after acquiring an additional 766,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

