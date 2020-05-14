Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Baxter International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Baxter International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 3,002,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

