Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 18,219,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,009,834. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

