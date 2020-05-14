Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.32. 5,778,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,123. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

