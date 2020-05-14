Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,137 shares of company stock worth $32,362,358. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,209. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $300.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

