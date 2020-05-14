Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,698,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

