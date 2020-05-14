Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,216. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

