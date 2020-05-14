Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,669. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.90 and a 200-day moving average of $265.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.