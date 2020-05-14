Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,657,000 after purchasing an additional 425,338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,793,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in Paychex by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 462,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 336,262 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,412. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

